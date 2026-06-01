Kazakhstan sees BTC pipeline as key route for oil exports - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kazakhstan views the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline as one of the most promising routes for oil exports and intends to utilize its spare capacity in the future, the country’s Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the plenary session titled “International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future,” held as part of Baku Energy Week.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan is already utilizing the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) at nearly full capacity and needs additional routes to transport oil to international markets.

According to him, last year Kazakhstan faced operational issues with the CPC, which led to the need to limit oil production.

“The BTC already exists, and it would be irrational not to use it,” the minister said.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan supplies about 80% of its oil production to international markets, with the European market remaining the primary export destination.

Akkenzhenov also noted growing interest in Kazakhstani oil from countries outside traditional trading regions, including South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia.

According to him, the BTC pipeline currently has spare capacity of 25 million tons, part of which Kazakhstan may utilize in the near future, given plans for the further development of the oil industry.

The minister added that the BTC not only connects the Caspian and Mediterranean Seas but also enables the loading of very large crude carriers (VLCCs) at the port of Ceyhan, which creates additional economic benefits for consumers.

“The BTC pipeline is one of the best routes for Kazakhstan not only today but also in the near future,” Akkenzhenov stated.