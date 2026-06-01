Turkmenistan restores 29 wells, brings 26 back into production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Specialists of the Gamyshlyja well repair division of Turkmenistan’s state concern Turkmennebit repaired 29 wells that had reduced or completely ceased production over the past year, bringing 26 of them back into operation, Trend reports via Turkmennebit State Concern.

According to the company, the work was carried out using newly supplied high-capacity well repair equipment and modern technologies provided by leading international manufacturers for Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector.

The restored wells underwent a range of technical interventions, including repair of production tubing, elimination of downhole complications, restoration of well integrity, and reactivation of production zones, allowing the resumption of stable output.

Turkmennebit’s well repair units have recently been equipped with modern rigs and lifting systems with a capacity of 80 to 120 tons, supplied from Russia, Germany and China, enabling more complex intervention operations and work on deeper formations.

The company noted that the modernization of equipment has significantly improved the efficiency of well rehabilitation operations and increased the number of successfully restored wells across the fields.

To note, the Gamyshlyja well overhaul division operates within the Nebitgazduypliabatlayysh trust of Turkmennebit and is one of the key units engaged in capital repair and restoration of oil and gas wells in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region. The division focuses on reactivating idle and low-output wells, carrying out downhole interventions, casing repairs and restoration of production zones to maintain and increase hydrocarbon recovery from mature fields.