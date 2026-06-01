Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss implementation of TAP power transmission project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission project and the development of fiber-optic communication infrastructure along the regional corridor, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the talks, the sides paid particular attention to the significant potential of bilateral economic and infrastructure cooperation. The ministers noted that the development of electricity transmission infrastructure remains among the key regional initiatives strengthening connectivity and economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, the total investment volume allocated to Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission project within Turkmenistan amounts to $1.7 billion. The project attracts around 28% of Türkiye's power sector investments across Central Asia. At the same time, Turkmenistan remains the largest recipient of Turkish investments in the region, with the TAP project representing the biggest share of the country's $1.1 billion investment portfolio.