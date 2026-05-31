Uzbekistan sees continued rise in business activity nationwide

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 31. Uzbekistan had 490,900 active enterprises and organizations as of May 1, 2026, excluding farms and dehkan households.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee indicates that 420,900 of them were small businesses and microfirms.

The largest concentration of enterprises was recorded in Tashkent city, followed by Tashkent region, Samarkand, Fergana, Kashkadarya, Bukhara, and Khorezm regions.

By sector, trade accounted for the largest number of operating entities, followed by industry, agriculture, forestry and fisheries, construction, and accommodation and food services.

During the period from January through April 2026, 31,500 new enterprises and organizations were established nationwide, including 30,900 small businesses and microfirms.

As of May 1, 2026, Uzbekistan also had 19,490 enterprises with foreign capital participation, including 4,427 joint ventures and 15,063 fully foreign-owned companies.