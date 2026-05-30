Uzbekistan, U.S. advance talks on customs and border security cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 30. A delegation led by Uzbekistan Customs Committee Chairman Akmal Mavlonov visited the United States for a series of meetings aimed at strengthening international cooperation in customs administration and border security, Trend reports via the committee.

During the visit, the delegation held talks with officials from the U.S. Department of State, the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the Export Control and Border Security (EXBS) Program, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

The discussions focused on risk analysis, countering drug trafficking and smuggling, enhancing radiation security, detecting online drug-related crimes, expanding operational information-sharing mechanisms, and equipping customs checkpoints with modern inspection and detection technologies.

The parties also reviewed ongoing cooperation initiatives. Uzbek officials noted that hundreds of customs personnel have received specialized training in recent years under joint programs, while border crossing points have been equipped with modern inspection and radiation-monitoring systems.

According to the Customs Committee, these measures have contributed to improved detection of narcotics, contraband, and potentially hazardous cargo at the country’s borders.

The talks concluded with an agreement to further expand bilateral cooperation and continue implementing joint projects in customs enforcement, border security, and capacity building.