Azerbaijan inspects railway border control system on Georgia route (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The organization of border and customs control on Azerbaijan–Georgia passenger trains has been inspected, a source in the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

On May 28, following the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the heads of the State Border Service, the State Customs Committee, and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC conducted an inspection of the Yevlakh, Ganja, Aghstafa, and Boyuk Kesik railway stations. The purpose of the visit was to review the organization of border and customs control on freight and passenger trains operating on the Azerbaijan–Georgia railway route, ensure the efficiency of clearance procedures, enhance citizen satisfaction, and further strengthen security measures.

During the visit, the existing infrastructure, the organization of border and customs control, the conditions created for the prompt and safe implementation of passenger and cargo transportation, as well as the current mechanisms for service delivery, were examined on site at the mentioned stations.

In the course of the inspection, relevant instructions were issued to improve border crossing procedures, accelerate clearance processes, increase the level of service provided to citizens, and ensure reliable transport security. The upcoming tasks were also identified.

Meanwhile, it was further noted that cooperation between the relevant agencies will continue in order to ensure reliable protection of the state border, facilitate safe and uninterrupted transportation along international transport corridors, and further enhance citizen satisfaction.