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Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Military Police delegation visits Lithuania (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 29 May 2026 13:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Military Police delegation visits Lithuania (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Pursuant to the program for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, a delegation from the Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defense visited the city of Vilnius, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation led by Deputy Chief of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations – Chief of the Military Police Department, Major General Elgun Aliyev visited the administrative building of the Military Police Department of the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania and was briefed about the organization of military police service, management mechanisms, and the specific features of daily service activities.

The guests were presented with briefings on the duties of the Lithuanian Military Police during peacetime and wartime, as well as its activities within NATO.

The meeting also included discussions on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the field of military police service.

Issues related to expanding the exchange of mutual experience in order to enhance the professional training of personnel and increase opportunities for joint activities were emphasized.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Military Police delegation visits Lithuania (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Military Police delegation visits Lithuania (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Military Police delegation visits Lithuania (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Military Police delegation visits Lithuania (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Military Police delegation visits Lithuania (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Military Police delegation visits Lithuania (PHOTO)

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