President Lukashenko calls for faster EAEU integration and common financial market

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) need to accelerate the implementation of key integration tasks, including the formation of a common financial market, the elimination of trade barriers, and the introduction of digital solutions, President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko said during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Trend reports.

According to Lukashenko, the further development of the union should focus on the timely fulfillment of previously agreed strategic commitments without postponement.

“The declaration on the further development of integration processes must be implemented without delaying deadlines or referring to various objective reasons,” he stated.

The President identified priority areas as the completion of regulatory work related to the common financial market, the development of the electronic digital signature system, and the elimination of remaining barriers in mutual trade.

“We are discussing artificial intelligence, while issues related to the practical implementation of digital signatures remain unresolved. Since we agreed to pursue deep economic integration, all goals and objectives of the Union must be implemented in a timely and comprehensive manner,” Lukashenko emphasized.

He also called for intensified industrial cooperation within the EAEU, noting that the current mechanism for supporting joint projects has not yet produced the necessary scale of economic impact for member states.

According to Lukashenko, national digital practices should be utilized in the formation of common union solutions, including the modernization of the public procurement system and the establishment of a unified digital space without additional restrictions for market participants.

The President of Belarus also expressed support for the development of artificial intelligence within the union and emphasized the importance of joint efforts in this area.