Baku boulevard to host festival of classic and supercars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. A festival of classic and supercars will be held in Baku on June 6-7, Trend reports.

The "Classics & Supercars" festival will be held in the Seaside National Park, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and "Nazar Holdings".

For two days, classic and supercars from different years and countries will decorate the Baku boulevard.

The cars will be displayed in the "Classic Cars Zone", "Supercar Zone" and "Sports Cars" zones.

The festival will feature the automobile collection of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, as well as vehicles of car owners registered for the event.

Those wishing to participate in the exhibition with their cars can register by contacting [email protected] or calling (+99450) 295 01 00.

Access for visitors to the event is free of charge.