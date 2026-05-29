EAEU member states sign 12 new economic and integration treaties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 29. Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed a series of strategic documents covering free trade expansion, common energy markets, agricultural funding, services liberalization, and customs regulation, Trend reports via the press service of Kyrgyz president.

​The documents were signed during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Astana on May 29, which brought together Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, alongside heads of observer state delegations and official guests.

​The following documents were signed during the meeting:

​1. Decision on the commencement of negotiations with the Republic of Tunisia on the conclusion of a free trade agreement;

2. ​Decision on the commencement of negotiations with the Republic of Serbia on the conclusion of a protocol amending the Free Trade Agreement;

​3. Decision on the implementation of Decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council No. 7 dated May 21, 2021, "On the list of measures aimed at unifying the legislation of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in the fields of testing varieties and seed production of agricultural plants";

​4. Decision on amending Decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council No. 4 dated May 25, 2023, regarding the financing of joint cooperative projects in the sectors of the agro-industrial complex;

​5. Decision on amending Decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council No. 31 dated December 20, 2019, regarding the common electricity market;

6. ​Decision on the submission of information in accordance with subparagraph 5 of paragraph 20 of the Protocol on unified principles and rules for regulating the activities of natural monopoly subjects;

​7. Decision on the implementation of liberalization plans for specific service sectors within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union;

​8. Decision on amending the Regulation on the Budget of the Eurasian Economic Union;

​9. Protocol on introducing amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014, regarding the non-extension of its provisions on the distribution of import customs duty amounts to legal relations arising in the field of subsurface resource use in the Republic of Kazakhstan;

​10. Protocol on signing the Protocol on introducing amendments to the Treaty on the specifics of criminal and administrative liability for violations of the customs legislation of the customs union and the member states of the customs union dated July 5, 2010;

​11. Protocol on signing the Protocol on introducing amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014, regarding the provision of financial assistance for the implementation of joint cooperative projects in the sectors of the agro-industrial complex by the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union;

​12. Decision on the time and place of the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.