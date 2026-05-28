Turkmenistan, Cuba discuss expanding economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. Turkmenistan and Cuba discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the UN Security Council's high-level open debate.

The sides also reviewed the current state of bilateral relations in the political, and humanitarian spheres and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the need to intensify contacts between the business communities of the two countries and expand the legal framework governing trade and economic interaction.

The ministers also noted opportunities for developing cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, sports, and tourism, while reaffirming the importance of coordination within international organizations, particularly the United Nations.