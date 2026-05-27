Baker Hughes expands deepwater operations in Brazil under Petrobras deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Baker Hughes has announced a major contract extension with Petrobras to provide integrated well construction solutions across Brazil’s Santos Basin, Trend reports.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will expand its well construction operations across several offshore oilfields in the basin, supporting the continued development of Brazil’s pre-salt oil and gas resources.

The company will deploy a range of advanced technologies, including the AutoTrak rotary steerable system, logging-while-drilling tools, and Dynamus extended-life drill bits, to improve drilling efficiency and optimize access to deepwater reservoirs.

The latest contract builds on a well construction services award announced in early 2024, further extending the scope of Baker Hughes’ integrated drilling operations in the region.

The project will be carried out jointly by Baker Hughes’ Integration & Solutions team and Petrobras’ wells division, with the partnership aimed at enhancing operational efficiency in offshore well construction activities.

In addition to drilling technologies, the collaboration will include expertise and services in wireline operations, cementing, wellbore cleanup, fishing, remedial tools, fluids, and geosciences.

Baker Hughes provides energy technology solutions to industrial and energy customers in more than 120 countries worldwide.