Uzbekistan, Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation strengthen investment co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Fergana regional officials held talks with representatives of Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation to discuss potential cooperation in investment, infrastructure development, and raw material processing, Trend reports via the regional administration.

During the meeting, described as warm and constructive, the head of the region presented an overview of Fergana’s investment climate, ongoing development projects, and available economic opportunities for foreign partners.

Both sides explored prospects for expanding cooperation in infrastructure development and industrial processing sectors. Officials said the discussions also focused on identifying mutually beneficial areas for future engagement.

The parties agreed to continue dialogue and further develop bilateral cooperation in the coming period.

Sumitomo Corporation, founded in 1919 and headquartered in Tokyo, is one of Japan’s largest diversified trading and investment conglomerates. Operating in more than 60 countries and regions, the company is part of the Sumitomo Group and is engaged in global trade, infrastructure, industrial development, and investment projects.