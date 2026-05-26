Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss deepening agricultural cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 26. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discussed issues related to deepening bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector following the reciprocal state visits of the two countries’ presidents in 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and Tajikistan’s Minister of Agriculture Qurbon Hakimzoda, held as part of the Kyrgyz delegation’s working visit to Tajikistan.

During the talks, the sides also reviewed the implementation of documents signed following the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Council between the two countries, as well as prospects for further expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The parties considered the possibility of developing a joint roadmap for the implementation of signed agreements and protocols in agriculture. The initiative is expected to help systematize joint efforts, define specific measures, implementation deadlines and responsible institutions, as well as improve the effectiveness of practical cooperation.

Furthermore, the meeting also covered a wide range of bilateral agricultural cooperation issues, including veterinary and phytosanitary matters, livestock breeding and fisheries, crop production, as well as scientific and technical cooperation and seed production. The sides reached an agreement to facilitate the exchange of experience between the relevant state bodies of the two countries.

Agriculture remains one of the key areas of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, with the two neighboring countries seeking to expand collaboration in livestock breeding, crop production, irrigation, veterinary and phytosanitary control, as well as seed production and agricultural science.