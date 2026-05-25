PASHA Bank discloses results in digital products and payment solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. PASHA Bank continues to achieve high results in digital products and payment solutions, Javid Guliyev, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Bank, announced during a press conference dedicated to the bank's 2025 financial results, Trend reports.

According to the CEO, within the framework of the bank's B2B and digital service transformation, the account opening process has been dramatically reduced from 4–5 business days to just 1–2 minutes.

Guliyev noted that significant progress has also been achieved in the acquiring segment. The delivery time for terminals was cut from 12 days to 6 days. Concurrently, the bank introduced POS Cashout services, Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), and UnionPay token-based POS payment solutions to the market.

It was emphasized that as a result of these new solutions and service optimization, the agile onboarding time for POS applications was slashed from 3 days to 10 minutes.

The bank head highlighted that the Supply Chain Finance portfolio grew three-fold, demonstrating significant development compared to the closest competitors in the market.

Additionally, the time-to-cash period for clients within the Distribution Chain Finance segment was reduced 10-fold.

Guliyev noted that following the launch of the "Fast Payment" feature, the bank's active mobile user base has exceeded 7,300 users.

He added that the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) reached 97.5%, reflecting the high standard of the bank's service quality.