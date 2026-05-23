Iran submits new proposals to U.S. on uranium enrichment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Iran, in indirect talks with the United States, proposed a ten-year cessation of uranium enrichment above 3.6 percent, Trend reports.

According to the information, Tehran also announced its readiness to dilute uranium enriched by more than 20% on its territory.

Sources claim that in the draft memorandum between Iran and the United States, the Islamic Republic reaffirmed its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons. In exchange, Tehran insists on the complete lifting of US sanctions and the unfreezing of its assets before further negotiations on the nuclear program begin.