Organized by PASHA Holding, the “PASHA Hackathon 6.0” concluded last week (PHOTO)

From May 15 to 17, 2026, the “PASHA Hackathon 6.0” took place at The Ritz-Carlton, Baku. The event was organized by PASHA Holding with the support of Tenity. This year’s hackathon was dedicated to promoting new and innovative ideas that can be implemented by Bravo Supermarket.



This year, approximately 500 teams applied to the “PASHA Hackathon,” with 56 teams selected to participate following the selection stage.



Over the course of three days, participants worked on a business challenge presented by Bravo Supermarket, developing innovative solutions and new ideas for the company. Throughout the hackathon, representatives of Bravo Supermarket and around 40 mentors from various sectors supported the participants and contributed to the development of their projects.



As in previous years, at the end of the hackathon, the top three teams were awarded accordingly: 7,000 AZN for 1st place, 5,000 AZN for 2nd place, and 3,000 AZN for 3rd place. In addition, the winning teams were given the opportunity to join PASHA Holding’s internal acceleration and incubation programs.



It should be noted that the “PASHA Hackathon” is a 48-hour technology competition focused on the creation of innovative products and solutions. Organized by PASHA Holding for the sixth consecutive year, the project aims to foster innovative thinking and a solution-oriented mindset among young people, as well as support the development of an innovation culture in the country.