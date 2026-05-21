Uzbekistan, Afghanistan launch joint business forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. As part of a working visit of Uzbekistan to Afghanistan, a major business forum and B2B meetings were organized with the participation of business communities from both countries, Trend reports, citing Uzbek Agency for the Development of Light Industry under the Cabinet of Ministers.

During these events, entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and Afghanistan organized special exhibitions to showcase their national products and export potential to a wide audience.

Leading companies in the Uzbek delegation actively participated in the exhibition, showcasing their high-quality and competitive products.

The Afghan side also showcased products from local manufacturers, presenting its capabilities in the fields of trade and industry.

During bilateral talks, a number of important agreements were reached aimed at taking light industry, the textile sector, and trade and economic cooperation to a new level.

The B2B meetings held during the visit and the agreements reached will serve to increase trade volumes between the two neighboring countries, strengthen industrial cooperation, and further expand the strategic partnership.