President Mirziyoyev reviews cultural and infrastructure modernization projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a series of construction and infrastructure projects, including plans to install monuments dedicated to the 15th-century statesman, military commander and poet Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

One of the key projects involves the construction of a monument to Babur in the city of Babur in Uzbekistan’s Andijan region as part of a new architectural ensemble.

Another proposal includes installation of a monument in Islamabad’s Babur Park, which was named after the historical figure during Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Pakistan in February this year.

According to the presentation, the monuments are being designed based on extensive studies of historical manuscripts, miniatures and cultural heritage materials, with the participation of Uzbek and foreign experts.

Mirziyoyev stressed that the artistic concept should reflect Babur’s statesmanship, strong character, spirituality and intellectual legacy.

The president also reviewed projects aimed at strengthening the material and technical base of the Abu Rayhan Beruni International Boarding School, upgrading tourism and transport infrastructure in Bukhara, and modernizing cultural centers in various districts.

Mirziyoyev instructed officials to further refine the projects and ensure they are prepared in line with international best practices.