ABB Bank launches the “Lucky Individual Entrepreneur” lottery!

ABB Bank, a trusted partner for entrepreneurs, is announcing a stimulating prize lottery for individual entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can participate in the lottery by earning chances through operations made via the ABB Biz app until August 18, 2026.

Each newly registered entrepreneur in the app receives 1 chance. In addition, every successful payment or transfer of at least 100 AZN, each debit card order, QR payment acceptance, mobile POS order, loan application, or tax payment grants 1 chance within the established maximum limits.

Lottery prizes for winners:

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid (2025 model) – 1 unit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB – 3 units

Apple AirPods 4 – 3 units

Apple Watch 10 42MM – 3 units

To participate in the lottery, users must select “Activate” in the ABB Biz app. Winners will be determined randomly. Detailed information about the campaign can be found here.

Information about Bank ABB’s modern, useful, and versatile products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, via the Information Center at 937, and on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.