WUF13 hosts forum on urban air quality and green infrastructure (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A high-level forum titled "Breathing Life into the New Urban Agenda: Integrating Air Quality and Green Infrastructure for Resilient Cities" is taking place as a part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The event was jointly organized by the IDEA Public Union and the Clean Air Fund.

The forum is discussing the integration of the concept of clean air into urban planning as one of the key components of urban development processes. The event brings together policymakers, experts, and urban planning specialists to emphasize the vital importance of factoring air quality metrics into settlement planning, infrastructure deployment, and urban design.

During the discussions, various methodologies are being presented, including nature-based solutions, innovative city design, aerodynamic urbanism, and data-driven management tools. Concurrently, the significance of climate-resilient planning and equitable access to a healthy urban environment is being highlighted.

The main objectives of the event include placing air quality at the center of urban development and planning processes, promoting green infrastructure and urban design strategies, and strengthening the links between climate adaptation, environmental sustainability, and public health.

In addition, the forum underscores the importance of promoting inclusive urban policies, reducing human exposure to air pollution, and embedding air quality issues firmly within the broader WUF agenda.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated