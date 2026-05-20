WUF13 panel tackles plastic pollution and promotes circular cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. As part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a panel discussion is being held on the topic “Tackling plastic pollution: promoting liveable cities and a circular economy,” Trend reports.

Throughout the session, participants are discussing ways to reduce plastic pollution, develop sustainable cities, and promote the principles of the circular economy.

The panel discussion addresses issues of environmental sustainability, effective waste management, the implementation of environmental initiatives, and improving the quality of the urban environment.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated