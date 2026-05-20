Colombian representative highlights building of parks on drug zone site in Cartagena

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Parks have been built on the site of a drug zone in Cartagena city, Colombian representative Maria Abondano Escobar said at a panel discussion entitled "Two Regions, One Agenda: Lessons for Inclusive Urban Regeneration" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Forum of Cities (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that more than 120 families have been moved to new social housing as part of an urban renewal project in the city.

According to her, last week marked the inauguration of the first part of a new center created for the city.

"During the creation of this center, we had to relocate more than 120 families who had been living on wooden stilts for more than 20 years. Their homes were small wooden structures located near the areas where millionaires lived," she said.

Escobar noted that the families were provided with new social housing located in different areas of the city, and the process was carried out on the basis of the principle of participation.

"Our mayor has a favorite phrase: 'Speaking, but listening to the people'. People's needs and ideas played a key role in shaping new initiatives," she added.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.