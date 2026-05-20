Azerbaijan reveals building principles of 'smart villages' in Karabakh and East Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. "Smart villages" are being built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan based on the principles of sustainable settlement, Special Representative of the President in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, Vahid Hajiyev, said at an event entitled "Delivering Smart and Sustainable Urban Projects in Azerbaijan within the framework of the 13th session of the World Forum of Cities (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues to work towards sustainable development and sustainable reconstruction.

Hajiyev pointed out that immediately after the liberation of the territories from occupation in 2020, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work began in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

"One of the first initiatives implemented was the Great Return Program covering 2022-2026. This program combines numerous measures and goals to ensure the sustainable return of former internally displaced persons," he said.

According to him, the main priorities within the program are the construction of residential houses, development of territories, construction of roads and railways, as well as other necessary infrastructure, as well as the creation of investment opportunities in the region.

"Our goal is not only to reconstruct houses, but also to create safe, sustainable, and livable communities where former internally displaced persons can return with dignity and long-term confidence," Hajiyev emphasized.

He noted that projects such as Aghali, Mammadbayli, and Horovlu villages have already been implemented.

"These villages were completely destroyed during the occupation. Currently, smart cities and smart villages with new designs are being built in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

Hajiyev added that the villages were designed based on energy-efficient technologies, sustainable materials, smart infrastructure, and digital solutions.

"From housing to public services, from infrastructure to green zones, all elements serve one purpose - to create comfortable, environmentally sustainable and economically efficient communities for the future," he noted.

According to him, the modern urban planning approach is designed to meet the daily needs of residents in a safe, practical, and effective way.

Hajiyev said that the Horadiz-Aghband automobile and railway projects play an important role in strengthening the region's transport links.

"These roads connect us directly to Aghbend and Nakhchivan," he stressed.

He noted that educational and healthcare institutions, public service facilities, hotels, and other social infrastructure have been created within the framework of the projects.

"There is a lake in the region where river waters are diverted and a hydropower system built on the basis of these water resources. This system is currently sufficient to meet the energy needs of two villages, where about 500 families live," Hajiyev said.

He added that construction work is continuing in Horovlu village with the application of similar smart solutions.

Hajiyev emphasized that the main goal is not only to build settlements, but also to ensure their effective management.

"For this purpose, a smart management system based on the GIS platform is being implemented. The system integrates the master plans of villages and cities on a single platform," he explained.

According to him, all land plots, buildings, roads, utility networks, energy, gas, water, and communication lines are reflected in that management system.

"The platform allows for real-time monitoring of construction and infrastructure processes, faster decision-making, and more efficient management of future development," Hajiyev concluded.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.