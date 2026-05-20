World Urban Forum hosts session on 'Decarbonizing Housing and Buildings' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. As part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a session is being held on the topic “Decarbonizing housing and buildings at the City-Industry-Climate Nexus,” Trend reports.

Participants will discuss how housing construction can contribute to the decarbonization of cities while remaining sustainable and affordable.

This UNIDO session, held in collaboration with the Urban Transition Mission, brings together cities, industry representatives, and partners to explore practical ways to create low-carbon housing.

The goal of the session, which brings together housing policy, building design, and industrial decarbonization, is to link high-level commitments on climate and housing with practical ways to implement them at the city level.

The outcomes of the discussion will also contribute to UNIDO’s “Bridge for Cities 2026” program, supporting cooperation among cities in the areas of innovation, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, as well as the green transition.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated