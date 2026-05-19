Azerbaijan to convene inaugural D8 energy ministers meeting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The first meeting of energy ministers from D8 member states will be held in Baku in two weeks, said Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the “High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue of D-8 Countries” held as part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Shahbazov said the meeting would mark an important step in regional energy cooperation.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy will present the charter of the D8 Climate and Energy Center, which will be headquartered in Azerbaijan.

“This center will serve as a regional platform for sustainable energy projects across D8 countries and will contribute to the promotion of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other climate initiatives,” Shahbazov said.

“Through integrated planning, we can accelerate the energy transition and transform cities into more resilient, sustainable, and livable spaces,” he added.

The minister also noted that the platform would support the development of sustainable, inclusive, and energy-efficient cities, strengthen cooperation among member states, and contribute to sustainable urban development across the D8 region.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is taking place in Baku from May 17 to May 22 in cooperation between UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.

Held under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements,” the forum brings together governments, communities, experts, and international partners to exchange ideas, shape policy approaches, and accelerate solutions for sustainable urban development.

The program also features practical and solution-oriented platforms, as well as interactive meeting formats aimed at facilitating high-level discussions and ensuring that global policymaking is informed by local experience.