Yelo Bank supports the "Sound of Land" cultural program at Baku Urban Week (PHOTO)

As part of Baku Urban Week, a special cultural program titled "Sound of Land" was held on the grounds of the Jafar Jabbarly "Azerbaijanfilm" studio. Serving as a significant milestone ahead of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), this project was realized with the support of Yelo Bank alongside other partners, and organized by the "Sound of Land" and Ateshhub platforms.



The event was centered around the idea of rediscovering the city not merely as buildings and streets, but as a living rhythm and memory—seamlessly blending urbanism, electronic music, digital art, and cinematic heritage. For one night, the historical film studio transformed into a contemporary art space, offering guests an exclusive excursion into the history of "Azerbaijanfilm."



Throughout the evening, digital projections, live video mapping shows, a unique mural concept, and electronic music performances by renowned DJs showcased Baku's multi-layered cultural identity through a brand-new aesthetic. Representatives from international organizations, the business community, and the art world who attended the event expressed their shared support for developing a modern urban agenda.



Yelo Bank is proud to support innovative ideas, the creative economy, and the modern transformation of urban culture. The Bank will continue to be a reliable partner for such forward-looking, global, and creative projects.



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