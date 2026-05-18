Kyrgyzstan presents major urban planning and tourism projects at WUF13 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. At the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Kyrgyzstan presented several major projects in the fields of urban development, tourism, and infrastructure currently being implemented in various regions of the country, the Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurdan Oruntaev told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, the Kyrgyz pavilion features projects being implemented in the Issyk-Kul region, Bishkek, and other settlements across the country.

“The projects are mainly located in the Tamchy Free Economic Zone. This will provide a new impetus for the development of our republic’s tourism sector,” emphasized N. Oruntayev.

The minister added that Kyrgyzstan is also actively implementing major projects in the field of winter tourism.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 as part of a collaboration between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijan government.

The event’s program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the world’s most pressing challenges—the issue of housing.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.