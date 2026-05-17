China bets on smart and green housing - ministry official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. China intends to focus on the construction of a new generation of safe, green, and smart housing, Wang Shengjun, Chief Economist of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People's Republic of China, said during the panel session titled "Housing for Urban Prosperity and Opportunities for All," held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the housing needs of China's population are changing, with citizens increasingly focusing not just on the availability of housing, but on its quality.

"Now people want to live in better homes. Therefore, we are promoting the concept of safe, comfortable, green, and smart housing," he noted.

Wang Shengjun emphasized that this concept applies not only to new construction but also to the modernization of the old housing stock.

"We strive to transform old houses into high-quality modern housing. This concerns not only commercial housing but also social housing," he said.

He noted that the Chinese authorities provide significant support for the construction of social housing through the provision of low-cost land resources, tax and financial incentives, as well as long-term financing at low rates.

According to the ministry representative, a transparent system for the allocation of social housing operates in the country, based on the principles of fairness and a queue system.

"In many cities, a queue system has been created, thanks to which citizens can apply, indicate their housing needs and solvency, after which housing is allocated in a transparent manner," he explained.

Wang Shengjun added that such measures not only help solve the housing problems of the population but also contribute to sustainable socio-economic development and increase the competitiveness of Chinese cities.