President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to People's Writer of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to People's Writer of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleymenov, Trend reports.

"Dear Olzhas Suleimenov,

I cordially congratulate you, an outstanding representative of contemporary literary thought and a renowned public figure, on the occasion of your 90th anniversary. I wish you robust health and continued success in your multifaceted endeavors.

As a great poet, essayist, literary critic, and researcher, you stand as one of the iconic figures of the Turkic world, endowed with an innate artistic genius. The lofty civic ideals that permeate your works have always inspired deep admiration among a broad reading audience for your creativity, which is distinguished by its adherence to tradition and a profound national character. Built upon the conviction that global, planetary thinking is formed precisely on the foundation of national values, every new work you create has become a milestone cultural event. Your rich life path as a brilliant literary figure serves as an exemplary model of selfless service to your homeland and your people.

We always recall with great satisfaction your dynamic activism in the socio-political arena beginning in the 1980s. The fact that at every turn you supported Azerbaijan’s just cause with all your heart, and that you view our Victory as a historic achievement for the entire Turkic world, gives us immense spiritual strength.

Your contribution to strengthening solidarity among the Turkic peoples and expanding mutual humanitarian ties is undeniable. Your enduring relationship with our country stands for us as a true benchmark of friendship and brotherhood.

I am confident that the legacy you have created will continue to hold special significance in raising future generations in the spirit of reverence for our shared past and our common cultural and spiritual heritage," the letter reads.