Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of the Punjab Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday to participate in the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Chief Minister of the Punjab Province was welcomed by officials.

The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), one of the world’s most influential urban planning platforms, will begin in Baku on May 17. WUF13 is co-organized by the UN-Habitat Programme and the Government of Azerbaijan. The session, which will end on May 22, is dedicated to the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities”.