Slovak parliament delegation views construction progress in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 15. A delegation led bySpeaker of the National Council of Slovakia Richard Raši has got closely acquainted with large-scale construction, restoration, and rebuilding work in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city during today's visit to the city, a source in the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The guests were informed about the infrastructure projects implemented in the city, the renovation of residential areas, the restoration of social facilities, and the work carried out based on the modern development concept of the city.

The delegation also visited one of the city's attractions, Victory Park. Here, the guests were informed about the importance of the park, which is a symbol of the historical Victory of Azerbaijan.

Then the delegation got acquainted with Garabagh University, its modern educational infrastructure, auditoriums, library, and laboratories. During the meeting with the rector of the university, Shahin Bayramov, the guests received information about the activities of the higher education institution, international cooperation opportunities, and the work done in the region to train highly qualified personnel.

The meeting emphasized the contributions of the restoration and development processes in the Karabakh region to the field of education.

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