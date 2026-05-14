SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Kharibulbul Festival is more than just art, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, world-famous tenor Yusif Eyvazov told Trend.

"Every time I come here, I'm overwhelmed with emotion. When I climb up to Shusha, the same thought comes to mind: how our guys climbed these cliffs, carrying their wounded and dead comrades, never abandoning them. I think about this constantly and understand that such a feat requires true heroes. We return again and again to those 44 days, following the news, the President's addresses, and sharing our sorrow with the entire country. And so, being here today is an immense joy," he said.

Y. Eyvazov noted that he has performed on many world stages – in Berlin, Milan, Paris – but the stage in Shusha is special.

"This isn't an opera house in the traditional sense; there's something more here, something beyond art. The spirit of our people, a special aura, is palpable here, and that's what makes performing here truly unique," he added.

On May 14, the opening of the 9th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, took place in the city of Shusha, on the Jydyr Duzu plain.

Over the course of two days, concerts and cultural events will take place at various venues in Shusha. The festival aims to foster intercultural dialogue, strengthen musical ties, and foster creative exchange between artists from different countries.