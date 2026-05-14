Kazakhstan, UK discuss strengthening trade and investment partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and UK Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia David Reed discussed prospects for further strengthening Kazakh-British trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting in Astana, the sides also discussed priority issues on the agenda of the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

The parties noted the positive dynamics in bilateral trade and emphasized the significant potential for further growth. In this context, Kazakhstan was highlighted as the UK's largest trading partner in Central Asia.

Special attention was paid to expanding investment cooperation in critical minerals, energy, infrastructure, transport and logistics, financial services, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and education.

The sides also highlighted the potential for cooperation in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, taking into account Kazakhstan’s strategic location and its role in ensuring sustainable supply chains between Europe and Asia.

In addition, the parties discussed opportunities to attract British expertise and financial instruments for the implementation of infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects in Kazakhstan.

The officials noted that the ratified Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement would create favorable conditions for advancing mutually beneficial projects, expanding institutional cooperation and implementing agreements reached in key areas of the bilateral agenda.

The meeting also highlighted growing humanitarian and educational cooperation, including the expansion of the presence of British universities in Kazakhstan. The sides stressed that education, workforce training, and the development of an innovation ecosystem are important elements of long-term economic partnership.

Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the Kazakh-British strategic partnership, expanding bilateral trade, and implementing joint agreements.