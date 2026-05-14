ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Kazakhstan and Türkiye intend to increase bilateral trade turnover to $15 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the remarks during the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Astana.

“To achieve this target, we consider it important to ensure the implementation of the 67-point Action Plan adopted at the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Astana on April 15. We will continue to support companies in the field of investment. I believe that events such as today’s business forum, which bring together the business circles of the two countries, are of great importance for deepening our trade and economic ties,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan also noted that Turkish-Kazakh relations are strengthening in all areas within the framework of the expanded strategic partnership.

The Turkish president expressed confidence that the new Constitution, which received public support during the national referendum, will further strengthen the unity of Kazakhstan.