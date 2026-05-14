WUF13 features Ministerial Meeting to review progress on the New Urban Agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. A Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda will open the programme of the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held from 17 to 22 May 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan, marking a new feature within the Forum’s agenda, Trend reports via WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company..

At the midpoint of the New Urban Agenda’s 20-year timeline, the meeting provides a timely opportunity to assess progress, identify challenges, and help shape the next phase of implementation.

Chaired by Azerbaijan, the meeting scheduled for 17 May 2026 will bring together government representatives to review the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and discuss priorities for the next phase through 2036. In line with the WUF13 theme, “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”, discussions will place a strong focus on housing as a driver of inclusion, resilience and sustainable urban development.

A global stocktake and renewed political momentum

The Ministerial Meeting will provide a platform for countries to share experiences, identify gaps, and strengthen commitments to the New Urban Agenda. It will also help build momentum towards the high-level review of the Agenda at the United Nations General Assembly in 2026.

Participants will explore how housing can act as a key driver across three core dimensions— social inclusion and poverty reduction, economic prosperity and opportunity, and environmental sustainability and resilience — while reflecting on progress made, current national approaches and priorities for the next phase of the New Urban Agenda.

High-level dialogue and thematic panels

The event will open with a high-level dialogue featuring representatives from the Government of Azerbaijan, UN-Habitat and the United Nations system, followed by ministerial statements from Member States reflecting national progress and priorities.

In the afternoon, three thematic panels will focus on:

Housing for social inclusion and ending poverty;

Housing for urban prosperity and opportunities for all;

Housing for environmentally sustainable and resilient urban development.

These sessions will bring together governments, UN entities, civil society and local authorities to share practical approaches and solutions.

The meeting will conclude with a chair’s summary capturing key recommendations and contributing to global reporting processes and the WUF13 outcome documents, including the Baku Call to Action.

As part of the broader WUF13 programme, the Ministerial Meeting reinforces the Forum’s role as a global platform for dialogue, partnership and action, connecting national leadership with local implementation to accelerate progress on sustainable urbanization.