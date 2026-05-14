President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Paraguay

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Paraguay – the Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay, and expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On such a festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Paraguay peace and prosperity," the letter reads.