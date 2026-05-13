Next group of ex-IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Zangilan and Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. On May 13, another resettlement convoy was sent to the city of Zangilan and the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The resettled families are those who had been temporarily accommodated in various regions of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 59 families consisting of 235 people are being relocated to Agdam city, 97 families consisting of 419 people to Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district.

The Great Return process to Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

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