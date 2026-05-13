Traffic flow monitoring enters next phase ahead of WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. In the lead-up to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), set to take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, a further phase of traffic monitoring will be carried out jointly by the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and relevant authorities to help ensure the safe and efficient flow of transport during the Event, Trend reports.

As part of the monitoring exercise, temporary traffic regulations will be introduced across several streets and major thoroughfares in Baku on 13 May between 10:00 and 14:00.

The exercise will encompass key transport corridors including Neftchiler Avenue, Yusif Safarov Street, a section of Heydar Aliyev Avenue extending to the Sabunchu Bridge, Mehdi Huseyn Street, Khojaly Avenue, Richard Sorge Street, Zarifa Aliyeva Street and Lermontov Street, together with routes leading towards the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for WUF13.

Drivers and other road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance on the specified date, considering the likelihood of increased congestion and making use of alternative routes where possible.

The H1 express bus service operating between Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the city centre will continue to run as normal, without interruption. At the same time, private vehicles and taxis will retain unrestricted access to and from the airport via alternative routes. To minimise the risk of delays, travellers are strongly encouraged to make prior travel arrangements and allow additional time for their journeys.

It is worth noting that traffic monitoring ahead of WUF13 follows a well-established approach used in preparations for a number of major international events held in Azerbaijan over the past decade, where it has been successfully implemented.