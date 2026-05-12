Uzbekneftegaz, Baker Hughes discuss modernization of gas turbine equipment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Uzbekistan and U.S.-based Baker Hughes discussed cooperation in supply of gas turbine equipment and the provision of specialized maintenance services, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The issues were raised during the meeting between Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz, and a delegation from the American company Baker Hughes, led by Vice President Elena Valeryevna, on the sidelines of the 28th International Exhibition and Conference "Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan – OGU 2026" in Tashkent.

A key highlight of the talks was the integration of modern technological solutions into production processes. The participants exchanged views on the prospects for developing compressor infrastructure, modernizing existing gas turbine units, and ensuring their reliable and efficient operation through the implementation of digital technologies, remote monitoring, and advanced diagnostic systems.

Abdugani Sanginov emphasized that Baker Hughes' advanced technologies and international expertise are vital to the ongoing transformation processes at Uzbekneftegaz. He expressed a strong interest in elevating the partnership to a new level to enhance the efficiency of the national oil and gas sector.