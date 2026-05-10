Azerbaijan Army commemorates 103rd anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Pursuant to the annual action plan approved by the Minister of Defence, a series of events were held in army corps, formations, and military units subordinated to the Ministry on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Events commenced with a one-minute silence in memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

Speakers at the events highlighted that the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, who devoted his entire life to serving his nation, was born on May 10, 1923, in Nakhchivan. During the years of his leadership, the republic underwent significant development, and its international standing and prestige increased.

As a result of the Great Leader’s profound efforts toward the awakening of people’s national consciousness, Azerbaijan secured its existence as an independent and sovereign state.

In consequence of his indefatigable efforts, a solid foundation was established in all areas, including the process of army development, significant achievements were attained, and large-scale reforms were implemented. The Azerbaijan Army, founded by Heydar Aliyev, continues to hold a rightful place today among the most powerful armies in the world.

It was noted that, as a continuation of the political course of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the successful domestic and foreign policy pursued by the President Ilham Aliyev has further strengthened the economic foundations of statehood.

The country has achieved significant progress in the development of democratic institutions and army development. With its steadily growing military capability, the Armed Forces liberated the occupied territories and restored historical justice, achieving a glorious Victory.

It was also emphasized that the exceptional services of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in strengthening independence, improving the welfare of the nation, and advancing the Army and statehood, as well as his cherished memory, will forever live in the hearts of the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and the entire nation, and will never be forgotten.

Within the framework of the series of events, visits of personnel to Heydar Aliyev Centers and museums were organized, and documentary films about the life and legacy of the National Leader were screened in military units.

In conclusion, cultural and mass events with a patriotic spirit were held.