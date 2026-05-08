Azerbaijan and Ethiopia discuss development of economic and trade relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The development of economic and trade relations of Azerbaijan with Ethiopia, expansion of investment cooperation, and partnership opportunities in the industrial, energy, and agricultural sectors were discussed, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

A delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev visited Ethiopia. The meetings held within the framework of the visit discussed the development of economic and trade relations, expansion of investment cooperation, and partnership opportunities in the energy, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

As part of the visit, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev met with Ethiopian Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofe. The meeting emphasized the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia, the importance of expanding the contractual and legal framework for the development of economic cooperation, and the formation of institutional cooperation mechanisms. The importance of organizing mutual business missions, strengthening ties between business circles, and investment promotion measures to expand trade and investment relations was noted.

During the meeting with the Ethiopian Minister of State for Mines, Birhani Yadesa, opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy and natural resources, including partnership prospects in the field of renewable energy, were discussed. Information was provided on Azerbaijan's experience in the energy sector and its participation in international projects, and the importance of exchanging knowledge and experience in this area was underscored.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation in the field of industrial zones and logistics. The favorable business and investment environment created for investors in Azerbaijan, the liberated territories, the Alat free economic zone, and the incentives and incentives applied to investors in industrial zones were highlighted.

The meeting with the African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment, Moses Vilakati, discussed cooperation issues in the field of agriculture and food security. The importance of exchanging experiences in the fields of innovative solutions in the agricultural sector, efficient management of water resources, and sustainable development of rural areas was emphasized.

The meeting noted that expanding partnerships between small and medium-sized businesses plays an important role in the development of economic relations. The parties considered the opportunities for promoting entrepreneurship, exchanging experiences on the business environment, and implementing joint projects.

Highlighting the strategic geographical position of Azerbaijan, the meetings noted that its location at the intersection of East-West and North-South transport routes creates significant advantages in terms of expanding regional and international trade relations. Azerbaijan's modern transport and logistics infrastructure also opens up new opportunities for the development of trade relations with African countries.

The parties emphasized that the meetings held within the framework of the visit will contribute to the expansion of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia, as well as the African Union, and the identification of new partnership directions.

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