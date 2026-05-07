Tajikistan, World Bank discuss digital solutions for water management

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 7. Tajikistan and the World Bank (WB) discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of water resources, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The issue was discussed on May 7, 2026, during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and a World Bank delegation led by Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Europe and Central Asia Sameh Wahba.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the implementation of joint projects, strengthening sectoral infrastructure, and introducing digital technologies in water resource management.

Particular attention was paid to the reconstruction and modernization of irrigation infrastructure, improving the efficiency of water resource use, and introducing modern digital systems.

In this regard, the parties emphasized the importance of developing cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals and adapt to climate change.

Furthermore, the minister invited the World Bank delegation to take an active part in the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028.”

He also highlighted the importance of the contribution of international partners to advancing Tajikistan’s global water initiatives.