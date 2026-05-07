Azerbaijan, San Marino explore strategic cooperation in energy sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan and the Republic of San Marino discussed cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports, citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The discussion took place between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Marco Gatti, State Secretary for Finance and Budget, Transport, and Energy of the Republic of San Marino, as well as Alessandro Bevitori, the Secretary of State for Labor, Economic Planning, Sports, Information, and Relations with the Autonomous State Utility Corporation (A.A.S.S.) for San Marino.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, particularly the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor. Moreover, it was noted that Azerbaijani natural gas is currently exported to 16 countries.

The guests were provided with detailed information on SOCAR’s “green” agenda and the activities of SOCAR Green.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in various areas of the energy sector, including natural gas supplies, renewable energy, and decarbonization, and discussed other issues of mutual interest.