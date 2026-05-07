Azerbaijan, Finland hold next round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. On May 7, the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Finland was held in Baku, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Finnish delegation was led by Sari Rautio, Director General of the Euro-Atlantic Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country.

During the consultations, political relations between the two countries were discussed, and the importance of mutual visits and meetings within the framework of international events for maintaining a continuous dialogue was emphasized.

Then, discussions were held on the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the economic, humanitarian and educational fields, including within international organizations, as well as strategic energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative and with the participation of our country.

During the consultations, detailed information was provided on the current situation in the region, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and the large-scale restoration, reconstruction and demining work carried out in our liberated territories.

In addition, views were exchanged on other regional and international topics of mutual interest.