Uzbekistan, Meta discuss cooperation prospects in digital economy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, met with representatives of Meta Platforms to discuss potential avenues of cooperation in the domains of digital economy, artificial intelligence, online safety, and digital skills development, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek Government.

The delegation from Meta included Senura Abeywardena, Head of Public Policy for Central Asia, Mongolia, and Sri Lanka, and Yerassyl Kalikhan, Associate Regional Public Policy Manager for Central Asia and Mongolia.

During the meeting, both sides addressed regulatory matters concerning digital platforms and emerging technologies, examined international best practices in digital governance, and explored strategies to further advance Uzbekistan’s digital economy.

The discussions also focused on enhancing the digital literacy of young people and expanding their competencies in artificial intelligence.

Particular attention was given to ensuring online safety, especially the protection of young users, implementing awareness initiatives, and developing collaborative programs through public-private partnerships.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties identified priority areas for future cooperation, including support for innovation and the startup ecosystem, knowledge exchange, and the expansion of institutional collaboration.