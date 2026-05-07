Azerbaijan plans to develop numerous AI tools for agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan plans to develop a total of 33 artificial intelligence tools within the agricultural sector by the end of 2026, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova said on the third day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

She emphasized that when it comes to innovations that ease the physical labor of workers in the agricultural sector, the role of artificial intelligence should be specially noted.

"The use of 13 artificial intelligence tools currently developed for digitalization and artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector has begun. It is planned to prepare 18 artificial intelligence tools in the first half of 2026. It is planned to prepare 33 artificial intelligence tools by the end of this year," the deputy minister noted.