Baku hosts 3rd day of Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The third day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (“Caspian Agro”) and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (“InterFood Azerbaijan”) has commenced in Baku, Trend reports.

These exhibitions, encompassing Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan, constitute key annual events in the region, bringing together stakeholders and participants across the agricultural and food industry sectors.

As observed during the opening days, interest in the exhibitions remains high. The number of participants underscores this engagement: to date, 447 companies from 45 countries have confirmed their participation. In addition to Azerbaijan, the exhibitions feature representation from Germany, the United States, Belarus, Benin, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea, South Sudan, the Czech Republic, China, Georgia, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Cameroon, Latvia, Mexico, Egypt, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Ghana, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Greece, Japan, Vietnam, Zambia, and other nations.

Within the framework of the exhibitions, Germany, Belarus, Brazil, Georgia, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, and Indonesia are presenting their agricultural and food industry products as national groups. AFAZ (Africa-Azerbaijan Cooperation) is participating with a dedicated stand, representing companies from Benin, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Caspian Agro Week, recognized as the largest agricultural exhibition in the region, covers a comprehensive range of sectors, including agricultural machinery, facilities and equipment, irrigation systems, packaging, innovative agricultural technologies, livestock and poultry farming, veterinary medicine, crop production, horticulture, floriculture, waste processing, logistics, and electronic agriculture.

Additionally, the exhibition features a “Smart Agro” segment, highlighting artificial intelligence applications, smart villages, startups, IT services, robotics, drones, and sustainable agricultural practices.

InterFood Azerbaijan focuses on products and services within the food industry, including beverages, confectionery, dairy products, flour products, fruits and vegetables, packaging, food technologies, and halal food.

A comprehensive four-day business program accompanies the exhibitions, comprising international forums, panel discussions, industry presentations, master classes, and traditional B2B and B2G meetings.

Will be updated