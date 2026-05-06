Azerbaijan's AzerEnergy to invest millions in Navahi and Shafag substation works

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Construction work on the Navahi and Shafag substations will continue, Trend reports.

AzerEnergy JSC has already begun carrying out the relevant work.

According to the information, the company is currently searching for a contractor to perform the specified work.

The cost of the work is projected to be 13.3 million manat ($7.8 million).

Meanwhile, construction of the Navahi substation (500 kV) has been completed, as well as the construction of substations (330 kV) in Jabrayil and (220 kV) in Sangachal to connect the Shafag solar power plant to the power grid and electrify the terminal in Sangachal.