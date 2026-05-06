Uzbekistan and Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation

Photo: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan /X.com

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. Uzbekistan and the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) have discussed prospects for strengthening economic and investment cooperation, as well as the Fund’s role in advancing regional integration across the Turkic states, Trend reports via TIF.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and President of the Turkic Investment Fund Baghdad Amreyev in Tashkent.

The sides exchanged views on the evolving landscape of economic and investment cooperation among Turkic countries, including the potential of TIF to enhance regional connectivity and deepen economic ties.

The meeting also reviewed the Fund’s initial investment priorities, its engagement with international financial institutions, and ongoing cooperation with local stakeholders in Uzbekistan.

Amreyev reaffirmed TIF’s commitment to identifying bankable early-stage project opportunities and promoting trade, investment, and connectivity across member states.

Saidov, in turn, reiterated Uzbekistan’s support for the Fund’s activities, highlighting its importance as a financial instrument for strengthening economic cooperation among Turkic countries and expressing readiness to facilitate coordination with national institutions.